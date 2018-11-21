Glamour magazine is going digital

More
The final print edition for the publication will hit newsstands next week.
0:52 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Glamour magazine is going digital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59345502,"title":"Glamour magazine is going digital","duration":"0:52","description":"The final print edition for the publication will hit newsstands next week.","url":"/US/video/glamour-magazine-digital-59345502","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.