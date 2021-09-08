Group of friends rescued from flooded elevator

More
Three friends were rescued unharmed after the elevator they rode in rapidly filled with rising floodwater in Nebraska.
0:19 | 08/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Group of friends rescued from flooded elevator

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Three friends were rescued unharmed after the elevator they rode in rapidly filled with rising floodwater in Nebraska.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79355907","title":"Group of friends rescued from flooded elevator","url":"/US/video/group-friends-rescued-flooded-elevator-79355907"}