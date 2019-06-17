Transcript for Gunman opens fire outside Dallas federal courthouse

Just to recap what we have seen this morning it was before 9 o'clock this morning when shots were fired outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas. We've seen some video on social media people who were in that eerie when this happens of people actually captured the sound of gunshots it was several gunshots a volley of multiple gunshots rapidly fired we know that the suspect. Was shot to they say that they exchanged. Gunshots with a federal officers the Dallas Police Department says that suspect shot and was taken to a local hospital. But the best news about no officers were innocent bystanders were hurt clearly still a very active scene you can see there. The robot I believe that they used to go win an investigate whether there may be some explosives or something in an area they do that. In order to keep officers safe city officers don't have to go in there and do that. I still a very active scene ATF one scene FB IUS marshals Dallas Police Department.

