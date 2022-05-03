Guttmacher Institute: 1 in 4 women will have an abortion by age 45

Valerie Peterson, an abortion rights advocate, talks about her experience with abortion and what led to her decision to terminate her pregnancy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live