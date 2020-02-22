Harvey Weinstein verdict inches closer

More
Criminal defense lawyer Julie Rendelman details what the jury may be thinking.
3:27 | 02/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harvey Weinstein verdict inches closer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"Criminal defense lawyer Julie Rendelman details what the jury may be thinking.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69137628","title":"Harvey Weinstein verdict inches closer","url":"/US/video/harvey-weinstein-verdict-inches-closer-69137628"}