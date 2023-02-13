U-Haul hits multiple people during police chase in Brooklyn

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky breaks down a morning of mayhem in Brooklyn as a man in a U-Haul truck led police on a chase and hit several pedestrians and one moped rider.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live