Transcript for Heart-stopping moment rookie cop saves man from oncoming train

A heart pounding moment caught on camera and New Jersey join a rookie police officer saving a man's life as a train speeds toward him. How hurt them by patrolman Kyle Savoy was called to the scene after getting a report of a man sleeping. On the train tracks he found the man of that red shirt you saw on the video just as the train was approaching. He screams. That woke up the man. And then scramble to get off the tracks with no time this. He kept saying it is very very tired. And on that just happened to be at the spot where he'd. Lay them was a good thing that my verbal commands. Got him to listen and get off the track I brought it out good Matt Savoy who's been on the job just seven months. Following the footsteps of his father and his grandfather he says the experience has been exactly as it was hoped to quickly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.