Now Playing: Memorial services for mom taken and murdered in Texas

Now Playing: Helicopter missing off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast

Now Playing: Military son surprises his mom for Christmas

Now Playing: Police officer’s emotional reaction to heartwarming gift

Now Playing: Coast Guard searches for missing helicopter in Hawaii

Now Playing: How to get the best sleep during the winter

Now Playing: How to protect yourself from surprise medical bills

Now Playing: Top 2019 headlines from around the world

Now Playing: Remembering lives lost in 2019

Now Playing: How to stay safe in a massive crowd on New Year’s Eve

Now Playing: Major winter storm heads East with heavy snow and severe weather

Now Playing: Major winter storm hinders holiday travel on the West Coast

Now Playing: Video shows young girl being knocked down by bus

Now Playing: ESPN reporter who died at 34 had rare immune system disease

Now Playing: NYPD announce break in manhunt for Barnard student’s death

Now Playing: New markdowns for more post-holiday savings

Now Playing: Search for missing Alabama woman

Now Playing: Hiker killed by toppled giant redwood tree

Now Playing: Major storm moving east