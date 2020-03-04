Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary answers viewers’ questions on housing

Now Playing: Father and twin daughters perform debutante ball dance after event is canceled

Now Playing: The new normal: Cutting back

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: The new normal: Unemployed, now what?

Now Playing: Honoring the life of legendary musician Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Now Playing: Latest developments related to coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: 4/3/20

Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom: California will 'rely disproportionately on ourselves'

Now Playing: Former Homeland Security adviser on why COVID-19 wasn’t taken seriously in beginning

Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom on how he’s handling California’s outbreak

Now Playing: Coronavirus forcing many Americans to face ‘a new normal’

Now Playing: Snow hitting Midwest, severe weather in Texas

Now Playing: Here’s how big businesses are pitching in to help the economy

Now Playing: Hospital workers cry for help

Now Playing: Many states bracing for increases in coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Unique and delicious lasagna recipes