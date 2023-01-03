‘He’s still fighting’: Family spokesperson on Damar Hamlin’s condition

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Jordon Rooney, spokesperson for Damar Hamlin’s family, on the Buffalo Bills player’s condition following his cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live