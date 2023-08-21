Hilary brings heavy rain and flooded roads to Coachella Valley

Heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary to Southern California have caused roads to flood in some parts of the region.

August 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live