Transcript for Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home

Before this Christmas tree was tossed it gave Molly cruise one last get bugs. Crawling on the wall calling on the feelings just kind of moving. More than 100 praying mantis is popped out of his brown egg case which was under one of the tree branches there they don't. When we are the bugs were still hanging from the ceiling and crawling on the wind whose. To the poverty certain areas like the lights and beckoned bathroom and bedroom. I don't want to think about it. It's possible but it don't want it now to catch the little guy is crazy is using the high tech combination of a box. In an envelope. Some people would have sucked up the little suckers with a vacuum but Cruz is a veterinary. Says she's feeding them fruit flies really disgusting and hoping to re gift. In my giggling and discovered that people really like payments as saying our eggs all they each other by people use them organic gardening I hope to find them whom. And. Which she does what he's of big Christmas tree for next year reporting Interfax count to embark ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.