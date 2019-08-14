Transcript for 'The Hunt' movie pulled from theaters ahead of release date

So Oscar Wilde said that life imitates art far more than art imitates life but either way when a project like the movie is too close to rely tragedies. Sometimes. It have to be pests postponed so take the movie the hunt there you're seeing a clip of it now movie where a group of police are killing right wing people for sport and in the wake of the latest mass shootings universal. Canceled. The release so want to bring in journalists Candace Frederik. Can't it's good to see you you know let's be clear this film was controversial. Before the mass shootings and I just want you to remind us why. Well I like Panama. Again that a little bit I don't think that it was particularly controversial mainly I'm where I am. From the more liberal stands. I think that any time you show. This. A grass and form of gun violence and a trailer what's really Ali we're really saw. Prior to the and Sudan mass shootings that recently occurred. Is a trigger for people and I think because is coming off what many other mass shootings that have come back have happened throughout this year and last Sharon most recently. That that did that was the trigger for people but I don't think that people are just like all you not think this movie should happen and I think there was a lot about particularly if he's seen like any other moving need batteries action thriller for a how these images of guns and and images of people. Basically hunting other people. So I don't I don't think that it was particularly. I think it was particularly a huge controversy the source of controversy. And ten all the shootings and of course Tom and well Donald Trump treated what he tweeted about it went well. Supposedly he was sweeting in response to the trailer but that his re Wednesday. So what has been some of their reaction to eating shelled now. Mixed com some people do have called it censorship and people. Halves that you know you're right it's as should be Israelis and this isn't really. Responsible move bombing happened sunny blue house. Universal. I'm so it's it's really Nixon and is also really make among liberal people also. I think that people are I think it's a duck resource the conversation that I don't think that this is this is just the latest in. A trend of films and TV shows that in all my mom and seeing it with the interview thinking that was two years ago Brussels I would have there isn't TV show bad real bad remake of 1980s movie. Which was actually called into the weight. Another shooting that was happening at that time so we see that's a lot so so I don't think there's going to be any you know. Anyone kind of crime however it you know I is amiss Stoppard sure it is these kind of two. Kind of promote conversation we're taking about universal and particularly bond house has really diamonds he seemed like the Kurds in things like act. Which films like got back have really banned politically provocative and really then. Unpredictably violent com so if you're into that kind of it depends on who you're talking to it to be here it is. Quite mixed. Yeah and you you kinda mentioned as but I just want to ask you do you think there are concerns. That this could be a form of censorship. Yeah there have been already I mean I think he. That release schedule people broken silence you what's not so what are they gonna not. You know where they can add not a weather show next what are we knock at the embassy is everything going to be kind of neutered so to speak so there are real concerns were with that I think there are real concern with apology of what we've seen in particularly younger audiences I know that you teams has been. Under fire bombed but I peak. You know a lot of these conversations are kind of you know in contention with one another I don't think back. I don't know how how it all aspects of moving forward that we scheduled for other movies because I don't think that pisses me. Going to be the first movie that we've seen. That shows this type of imagery and a first movie where we're gonna have this conversation again. All right Candice Frederick with us some thank you so much for joining us today appreciate your your feedback there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.