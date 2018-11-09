Transcript for Hurricane force winds

I've reported from dozens of tropical storms and hurricanes are all we said that reporters myself included. Tend to overestimate the power of the wind you're feeling well today we're about to put that theory. To the test. He deserves circuit breaker it made. Machine that you crank out 2000. Horsepower power. Cranking gained nineteen foot Keller backing get a win in his. Not all going over 200 miles an hour doing that today right now we're at forty miles an hour. 45. Coming up to thirty. Approaching. Tropical storm strength and iris Tran did wind down 35 miles an hour it's. Time. Brought up to forty miles an hour now and if this tropical storm strength. Absolutely anyway it would merely mind body way down Horace. 55 mile Marlins right now we're back now to finally do not really don't I'm saying it is hurricane sports. I can't stand up and leaning on land. Six need more miles per hour now. I can't Morris. We're doing in my hands by her career. Every down now I'm. Tell us. I've never felt anything like that not even close. For sure the most that are felt as a as a category one. Might bodies so banged up right now disoriented. I just want to feel dizzy. Nearly passing out. Yeah I was a rush. What was in there for sixty seconds maybe. Imagine having that go through that. For hours on hand. Now I see why these buildings collapsed the wing and the power of wind. Is unimaginable the force of wind is just mind.

