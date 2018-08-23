Transcript for Hurricane Lane churns toward Hawaii as a Category 4 storm

I'm GO but he does here in Honolulu and we started to see the wind picked up here. In Honolulu on the island of Oahu a tropical storm conditions expected here later tonight but some of the island fear the big island. Already feeling those tropical storm conditions. Right now now way to take a look at the latest forecasted path here four hurricane lane because. Meteorologists are expecting a sharp turn to the left at some point but how bad it gets here. All depends on when that turn happens. They'll all across Hawaii residents and tourists they're rushing to stores and gas stations many stores they're running entirely out of water here. Officials want people to take this very seriously so starting today all public schools on every island in Hawaii. Ordered to close. And shelters are opening up on the most populous Hawaiian island where we are a Wahoo to protect people were staying. In those evacuation zone a but you know what we know that some people who are very worried about this there are actually running to the airport because they're trying to find any flight out of here. Before it's too way. I'm GO because here in Honolulu Hawaii and you're watching ABC news law.

