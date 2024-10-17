Hurricane relief is giving ‘road to a new life’: Red Cross

Red Cross volunteer and spokesperson Kim Mailes has been in Florida since Sept. 24, assisting with operations for Helene and Milton.

October 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live