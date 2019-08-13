Transcript for How new immigration policy targets low-income communities

We want to talk about on this new public charge rule again it's a rule that would drastically curb illegal immigration. By limiting who was allowed to enter and stay in the US on the person's. Based on the person's need for public benefits so as a Rachel minced mentioned yesterday in a press briefing. The state issue and the US citizenship I'm sorry citizenship and immigration. Chief can coach and Nellie was asked about the statue of liberty plaque let's take a listen to what he had to say. We're into the base of the statue of liberty that we give us your tired your poor your implementing public charge rule for the first time is that sentiment. Give us your tired your poor still operative. The United States and those words coming out flat and now said. Well I'm certainly not prepared to take anything down off the statue of liberty. We we we develop a long history of being one of the most welcoming nations in the world. On a lot of bases whether you be in a sigh Lee whether you be coming here did you bring your family. Or integrating yourself this rule cover for US CIS almost 400000. People year. All right see her that there and I want to bring in Juliet is alive and she's a senior policy analyst. With the Migration Policy Institute. I'm Juliet thanks for being with us today as we mentioned before around critics say that this. Rule will target low income communities and communities of color the community that would need help. Yet it's isn't one of the biggest impacts of this policy would actually veto affect future immigration flows. So at immigration policy institute we crunch the numbers of who this might have Saxton if you look at. Immigrants who recently got their green cards. Immigrants from many parts of the world to have trouble getting through this new public charge test especially immigrants from Mexico and Central America. Reza may be easier for immigrants from Europe or Canada or other parts of the world to pass the test. Yes so you know there's already a lot of and immigrate communities in this country that are living in fear because of a legal immigration policies from this administration. Why is this rule happening right now do you think. This administration has been really pushing for changes far illegal immigration policy to move toward. A so called merit based system outlets in those lit that best English skills on the highest educational attainment. And this is really a backdoor way of trying to achieve those legislative names without having terror ally and congressional debate. Our conversations with the broader American public through this rule they can really change was able to come into the country. And and just so we know lake you know as Rachel said there's definitely going to be a fight how are people going to move forward 22 potentially fight this role. We are do you know that addicts hits iron planning to sue the administration over this Roald. And they allege that this has a racial bias we'll have to see how those lawsuits go far and irate Julie as a lot right there with the Migration Policy Institute thank you for being with us today.

