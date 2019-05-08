Transcript for Immigration status keeps some El Paso shooting victims from seeking care

And as one of the most disturbing details about El Paso is the fact that reports came out that said some of the people that were wounded. Didn't want to seek care because of their immigration status can you even imagine that. It prompted presidential candidate bait or Rourke to tweet out a message in Spanish telling people if they need help. They can contact the hope. Border institute so I'm joined now by Marisa Lee Mon from this institute. Marisa it's pretty wild to have. You know two wildly tragic situations. To worry about your immigration status and this mass shooting at the same time. Absolutely it's unfortunate reality that many. Specially what would correlate it with the rhetoric that comes out of this administration and the work that the president has done to amplify these issues. It is an unfortunate reality that many people face on a daily basis let alone when tragedy like this strikes. So how has your organization. Been helping. The community. Really it's been with an information awareness backed campaign to make sure that those that are impacted understands that there are levels of support. We look at the bright leafy communities in El Paso and those pastors and chaplains. Have been made aware and are very cognizant of what's going on they've been directly in the hospitals in at the reunification senators. And working with families have making deplete that families can understand that parents and loved ones from children from adults can understand that they can come forward. Unfortunately we have had this instant from the past where people especially. In other mass casualties like this. If not then feeling comfortable to come forward into. Take a stand to make a clean look around lets her family member because at the threat. Deportation and that's something that we've been witnessing here in the port land heard many months and now it just seems to have ratcheted up still believe level. And deed the organization I saw a tweet where you guys said our border. Is not a war zone what did you mean by that. Really this is a backpack beautiful binational by cultural community that has been natural migratory route for generations and so to have. This enforcement policy's first this military is Asian and then adding you know these. Heavy armed military style rifles being used to mow down. Our fellow community members that is not the response that we're proud were community that values heart overtly. We're community that has our own manifesto of love of justice of compassion and a welcoming the stranger in standing with our neighbors. And so this is our response to what other people have put upon our community but we know what they're fossil widest Las Cruces area is about. That's about community solidarity family love and support. Irate motorists before we go if you can just remind us of where people can go to get help from the hope border institute. Absolutely people can reach out to us. I hope border dot the work also at info at hope border doctoral work were also on all social media channels. We have folks started compulsory job testified phone here at the 91 fri 88728400. Thank you so much. It's all right Marie Sola Mon with the hope mortar institute thank you so much for joining us today.

