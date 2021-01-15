Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for At least 8 injured in bus accident
Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:41","description":"A passenger bus veered off the road and was left hanging from an overpass in the Bronx.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75276304","title":"At least 8 injured in bus accident","url":"/US/video/injured-bus-accident-75276304"}