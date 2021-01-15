At least 8 injured in bus accident

More
A passenger bus veered off the road and was left hanging from an overpass in the Bronx.
0:41 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 8 injured in bus accident
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A passenger bus veered off the road and was left hanging from an overpass in the Bronx.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75276304","title":"At least 8 injured in bus accident","url":"/US/video/injured-bus-accident-75276304"}