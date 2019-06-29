Inside the restored Mission Control

More
Mission control taken back to the glory days of the Apollo missions.
2:50 | 06/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the restored Mission Control

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:50","description":"Mission control taken back to the glory days of the Apollo missions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64031321","title":"Inside the restored Mission Control ","url":"/US/video/inside-restored-mission-control-64031321"}