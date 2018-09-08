Transcript for Investigators working to identify remains from New Mexico compound

This squall lid desert compound home prosecutors say 20 lead in children. And where the family of a missing three year old from Georgia says the child's remains were found. Did fun and it's. You know boy. We discovered human remains yesterday. That Google's fourth birthday. During rains at this compound in New Mexico over the past week authorities discovered those remains they say he's still haven't been positively identified as Abdul Connie will highs and say they found his father's two Roswell high with an arsenal of weapons charging him in for other adults living there with multiple counts of child abuse accusing them of holding their eleven children ages one to fifteen. With no food or clean water is filthy conditions with no hygiene or medical care the father of one of the adults charge says the group was trying to create your own community. And his son texted it last week that they were struggling. It was then that day was indicted in the they have run out of money. And they GO. Oh and according to court documents the Foster family of one of the rescue children claims while Hodge was training the child. In the use of an assault rifle in preparation for future school shootings and resolution. Unless. And lodge has not yet entered a plea but his attorney denies the allegations against him prosecutors are asking for him to be held without bail. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

