Jackson residents sue over city’s water woes

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Jackson, Mississippi, resident Raine Becker and attorney Mark Chalos on a class action suit over the water system’s contamination and failures.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live