Jail guard arrested after being accused of watching inmate hang himself in cell

More
A New York City Department of Correction captain was arrested after she allegedly watched an inmate kill himself, a district attorney said.
2:15 | 04/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jail guard arrested after being accused of watching inmate hang himself in cell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"A New York City Department of Correction captain was arrested after she allegedly watched an inmate kill himself, a district attorney said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77344896","title":"Jail guard arrested after being accused of watching inmate hang himself in cell","url":"/US/video/jail-guard-arrested-accused-watching-inmate-hang-cell-77344896"}