Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper's bail set at $5 million

Jake Patterson, 21, is charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs.
0:51 | 01/14/19

Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper's bail set at $5 million

