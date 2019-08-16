Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results confirm suicide by hanging, source says

New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was suicide by hanging, a source tells ABC News.
0:25 | 08/16/19

We've got some breaking news now regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. The medical examiner says that he died of suicide by hanging. Epstein was found dead Saturday inside his jail cell at Manhattan's metropolitan correction facility. He was charged with sexually abusing girls the Department of Justice is now investigating how the prison handle Epstein and why he was taken off suicide watch. After a previous attempt on his own life.

