We've got some breaking news now regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. The medical examiner says that he died of suicide by hanging. Epstein was found dead Saturday inside his jail cell at Manhattan's metropolitan correction facility. He was charged with sexually abusing girls the Department of Justice is now investigating how the prison handle Epstein and why he was taken off suicide watch. After a previous attempt on his own life.

