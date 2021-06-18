John Deere workers on strike: ‘They can’t take our money’

ABC News&rsquo; Terry Moran reports on the ongoing strikes across America, with thousands of workers from John Deere, Warrior Met Coal, Kellogg and Kaiser Hospitals hitting the picket lines.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live