John Lewis’ casket leaves funeral home

More
Rep. John Lewis' casket left Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Atlanta, Georgia, around 6 a.m. Saturday.
0:35 | 07/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Lewis’ casket leaves funeral home
I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Rep. John Lewis' casket left Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Atlanta, Georgia, around 6 a.m. Saturday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71984015","title":"John Lewis’ casket leaves funeral home","url":"/US/video/john-lewis-casket-leaves-funeral-home-71984015"}