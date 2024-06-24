Julian Assange expected to plead guilty to disseminating classified information

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to plead guilty to a single felony count of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information.

June 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live