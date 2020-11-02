Transcript for Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago

And we have more breaking news just his small lead have been indicted by a special prosecutor this according to a source close to the actor and you may McCall's mullet claimed to you lose. Beaten in a racist and homophobic attack last year police in Chicago charges the empire actors saying solid staged the entire thing. But those charges were eventually dropped. The indictment could now reopen the case.

