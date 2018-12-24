Kevin Spacey appears to respond to charge of sexual assault in video on twitter

More
The actor titled his video "Let Me Be Frank" and spoke directly to the camera as his character from "House of Cards."
0:46 | 12/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kevin Spacey appears to respond to charge of sexual assault in video on twitter
Kevin Spacey has responded to a new charge of sexual assault with a bizarre video in which he appears to be in character or. As frank Underwood from house of cards. But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence will you you would rush to judgments without tax. Would you. Did you. No not here. You're not a matter. Kevin Spacey was booted from the show following a string of allegations today Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault. For allegedly forcing his hand down an eighteen year olds pants and then. And also trying to get him drunk at a bar on Nantucket Island back in 2016. Space he will be arraigned next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60004231,"title":"Kevin Spacey appears to respond to charge of sexual assault in video on twitter","duration":"0:46","description":"The actor titled his video \"Let Me Be Frank\" and spoke directly to the camera as his character from \"House of Cards.\"","url":"/US/video/kevin-spacey-appears-respond-charge-sexual-assault-video-60004231","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.