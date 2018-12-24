Transcript for Kevin Spacey appears to respond to charge of sexual assault in video on twitter

Kevin Spacey has responded to a new charge of sexual assault with a bizarre video in which he appears to be in character or. As frank Underwood from house of cards. But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence will you you would rush to judgments without tax. Would you. Did you. No not here. You're not a matter. Kevin Spacey was booted from the show following a string of allegations today Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault. For allegedly forcing his hand down an eighteen year olds pants and then. And also trying to get him drunk at a bar on Nantucket Island back in 2016. Space he will be arraigned next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.