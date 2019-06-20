Transcript for Key piece of evidence in groping case against Kevin Spacey missing

A cell phone considered key evidence any Kevin Spacey sex assault case is messing according to the accusers legal team. A judge recently ordered the man who accuse the actor to let the defense examine that phone. Space he's accused of groping an eighteen year old at a bar Nantucket in 2016. The actor's attorneys want the alleged victim's phone so that they can recover text messages and photographs deleted by the accuser. Before he decided to press charges against BC.

