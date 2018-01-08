Transcript for LAPD body-cam video shows fatal shooting

I'm bull car Los Angeles where authorities have released new video of LAPD officer shooting and killing an innocent bystander. You're about to see those intense moments leading up to the shooting we want to warn you that the videos both graphic. And disturbing. Authorities say back on June 163 officers responded to a call about a man's stabbing a woman. When I showed up to the state have been nights a suspect Guillermo Torres was holding a very long night. They shot a for Perez to drop that night even firing and non fatal being background but that only led Torres to grab an innocent bystander he didn't put the knife up to her throat that's what officers opened fire killing both Peres. And the hostage. That video released on the heels of an LAPD officer shooting and killing the manager of a Trader Joe's during a gun battle with the shooting suspect. Just over a week and a half ago. That makes two innocent bystanders shot and killed by LAPD officers in just six weeks and the chief says. The department now has new criteria to try to help save lives. He says what you saw on that video. It's truly tragic. In Los Angeles we'll car maybe.

