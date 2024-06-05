Lethal Love: Domestic abuse survivors on importance of gun control

As the Supreme Court prepares to rule on U.S. v. Rahimi, ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with survivors and delves into the implications of putting guns back in the hands of domestic abusers.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live