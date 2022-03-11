Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden breaks barriers and makes history

Widely considered the nation’s library, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal cultural institution in the country. ABC News’ Em Nguyen met with the librarian who’s making history herself.

