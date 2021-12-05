-
Now Playing: Gas stations across Southeast report shortages
-
Now Playing: Cyberattack forces shutdown of major gas pipeline
-
Now Playing: House GOP votes Cheney out
-
Now Playing: Cheney addresses media after vote
-
Now Playing: Leonardo DiCaprio shares 1st images from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
-
Now Playing: Tesla owner arrested after being caught ‘backseat driving’
-
Now Playing: Rep. Liz Cheney makes last stand on House floor
-
Now Playing: FCC provides broadband internet discount for millions of US households
-
Now Playing: Norwegian Cruise Line CEO talks vaccine clash with Florida government
-
Now Playing: Cruise line faces off with Florida over vaccine passport ban
-
Now Playing: Colonial Pipeline hack shows US cybersecurity vulnerabilities
-
Now Playing: House GOP ousts Liz Cheney from leadership post
-
Now Playing: States jump the gun on vaccinating young teens ahead of CDC decision
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in 4 states as gas pumps run dry after cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Tiny dancer inspires millions with his message ‘just be you’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former boxer Felix Verdejo pleads not guilty to murder charges
-
Now Playing: Former inmate on solitary confinement: ‘Troubling to my soul’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 11, 2021