Major new wildfire outside of Los Angeles

Jaclyn Lee delivers the latest as firefighting crews battle a massive new wildfire north of Los Angeles.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live