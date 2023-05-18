Man indicted for alleged theft of 'Wizard of Oz' slippers

A federal grand jury indicted a Minnesota man on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a pair of the ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore playing Dorothy in the "Wizard of Oz."

May 18, 2023

