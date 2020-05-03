Man screams for help as NYPD arrest him: Video

More
Video shows a man apparently getting assaulted by several police officers in Brooklyn and arrested for allegedly smoking weed in a park.
1:02 | 03/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man screams for help as NYPD arrest him: Video
They're opening. It. Gil Gil Brian space. Don't. Or. Yeah I'm good yeah. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Yeah yeah yeah. And look at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Video shows a man apparently getting assaulted by several police officers in Brooklyn and arrested for allegedly smoking weed in a park.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69413852","title":"Man screams for help as NYPD arrest him: Video","url":"/US/video/man-screams-nypd-arrest-video-69413852"}