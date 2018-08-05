Man targeting his wife shoots and kills 3 others, commits suicide: Police

More
The suspect allegedly took his own life after holing up in his own home.
0:22 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man targeting his wife shoots and kills 3 others, commits suicide: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55008806,"title":"Man targeting his wife shoots and kills 3 others, commits suicide: Police","duration":"0:22","description":"The suspect allegedly took his own life after holing up in his own home.","url":"/US/video/man-targeting-wife-shoots-kills-commits-suicide-police-55008806","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.