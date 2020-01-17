Transcript for Ex-Marine arrested in murder of 16-year-old girl

Oh shocked. That is the Philly Dave Rollins felt after he learned his former neighbor in nineteen year old Cody Slate was Reza for the death of a teenage girl Madera county are very CNET board grew across the street. I don't ever remember him being in trouble for anything. Investigators say slate a former marine use social media to communicate with sixteen road Josephine and Ines. When she went missing last October Henry Lozano uses podcasts to Joseph these parents find her we. Talks into the camera and Josephine you know come home and you know if your matter if you think we're mad at you are. Just whatever come home though that's what it really got me is like man who is. Days after that desperate plea from Joseph things father her body was discovered in the field the appropriately heartbroken I don't I don't know how to deal. I am I'm hurting she had a heart of gold. But their hearts would get a bit of closure nearly two months later when NC I guess investigators contacted a deer county sheriff's office detectives tell them they had slate in custody. And believed he is responsible for Josephine staff. This seems to be something more along the line of online predators. So my guess is sometime somehow he had a method to contact her. As most predators do struck up some sort of conversation and the resulting crime occurred. Now instead of protecting his country slate is sitting in a cell facing a charge of first degree murder. And it's bella set at one million dollars.

