Marine veteran ran beers to Vietnam War soldiers in 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with John "Chickie" Donohue about the new Apple TV+ film on his journey through Vietnam, running beers to soldiers from his neighborhood.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live