Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge

The celebrity chef pleaded not guilty Friday to an indecent assault and battery charge that stems from an alleged 2017 incident with a woman in a Boston restaurant.
0:30 | 05/24/19

Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge
We'll disgraced celebrity chef marred the tolley pleaded. Not guilty in Boston to sexual misconduct charges today a woman says Vitale offered to take a stealthy with current 2017 she says that. That the tally groped and forcibly kissed her. And they civil suit the woman claims he incident caused her severe most emotional distress. Others sexual harassment and assault allegations forced the tally to step away from his restaurant empire and the ABC show that you back in 2017. Those claims do not result in criminal charges.

