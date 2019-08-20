Transcript for Marking 400 years since slavery began in US

If you didn't know American slavery began 400 years ago this month August of 1619. Was the first time. It was documented when more than twenty enslaved Africans. Reached this country and what was then known as Virginia and were sold to colonists something that is impacted every aspect of life as we know it it's what the New York Times magazine has called. Not only this country's original sin. But the real founding of this country in their new major interactive initiative the sixteen at nineteen project. Led by reporter Nicole Hannah Jones it's a retelling of history. And the project highlights the truth that many of us get learn when we were in school like that SA that she wrote where she says. Britain we may have never revolted against the British if the founders had not understood that slavery empower them to do so in north they had. Not believe that independence was required in order to ensure that slavery with continues so this project places black Americans at the center. Of this painful story black Americans who have been in Slade longer then we've actually been free. So many interesting statistics it's so well done deeply moving it'll move you to tears in fact with articles and photography and Faxon statistics. And poetry. It's something that everyone should check out and we'll definitely be talking about it more so very well done there with that project.

