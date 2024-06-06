Marking 80 years since the D-Day invasion at Normandy during WWII

President Biden is in France, remembering the Normandy invasion and honoring past heroes. ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge is in Paris as we share an exclusive interview with David Muir and Pres. Biden.

June 6, 2024

