Mask-wearing iPhone users will be able to easily bypass Face ID

More
Apple's new iOS 13.5 in development will make it easier to unlock an iPhone without using Face ID while wearing a mask.
1:02 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mask-wearing iPhone users will be able to easily bypass Face ID

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Apple's new iOS 13.5 in development will make it easier to unlock an iPhone without using Face ID while wearing a mask.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70441506","title":"Mask-wearing iPhone users will be able to easily bypass Face ID","url":"/US/video/mask-wearing-iphone-users-easily-bypass-face-id-70441506"}