'Matter of time' before omicron is the dominant strain in US: Medical expert

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Alok Patel, of Stanford Children's Health, on the spread of the omicron variant and what it could mean for the pandemic in the U.S.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live