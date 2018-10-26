-
Now Playing: Oct. 11, 1998: Matthew Shepard killed in hate crime
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 11, 1998
-
Now Playing: Oct. 12, 1998: Matthew Shepard dies after being attacked
-
Now Playing: Preview ahead of World Series Game 3
-
Now Playing: Matthew Shepard's ashes interred at National Cathedral
-
Now Playing: Twins transition together from female to male
-
Now Playing: Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in handcuffs
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Mail bombing suspect to be charged with 5 federal counts
-
Now Playing: Housekeeper remembers family, friend killed in DC mansion murders: 'It's very hard'
-
Now Playing: Mail bombing suspect faces up to 48 years in prison: DOJ
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly yelled racial slurs and flashed gun at voting site
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Suspect who allegedly sent pipe bombs identified as Cesar Sayoc
-
Now Playing: Authorities arrest bomb suspect
-
Now Playing: Man identified in suspected mail bombing campaign: Sources
-
Now Playing: Person in custody in connection with suspected explosive packages
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 26, 2018
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly's lawyer to meet with NBC execs
-
Now Playing: Powerball fever grows as jackpot reaches $750M
-
Now Playing: College police face questions after student's murder
-
Now Playing: Investigators take apart suspected bombs in search for clues