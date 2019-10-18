Transcript for Mattis roasts Trump at annual Alfred E. Smith dinner

I do stand before you as was noted here. Really. Have been achieved greatness. I mean I'm not just send over rated general I am the greatest the world's most overrated. But why would just tell you through that I'm honored to be considered debt by by Donald Trump because. He also called Meryl Streep and overrated actress. So I guess I'm Meryl Streep of generals. And flag that sound pretty good today. You have to admit the between me and Merrill at least we've had some victories. And some of you were kinder in the reception and Ashley you know if this bothered me to have been rated just way. Based on what. Don't contest at of course not I earned my spurs on the battlefield Martan as you pointed out and Donald Trump burned his personal letter from the doctor. The least bit put off by it and I think the only person in the military mr. trump doesn't think it's overrated. Is to you pointed out Martin that's colonel Sanders.

