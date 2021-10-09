Meet NASCAR’s first Black woman pit crew member

Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman tire changer in NASCAR’s history, is forging a path to increase diversity in race cars, pit crews and NASCAR stands.
7:29 | 09/10/21

Transcript for Meet NASCAR's first Black woman pit crew member

