Michael Avenatti arrested at courthouse during hearing

Avenatti was on the stand when the court took a break and IRS agents placed him under arrest.
0:34 | 01/15/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Avenatti arrested at courthouse during hearing
Somebody attorney Michael at an Audi is on the wrong side of the law again sources say IRS agents have arrest him in California for bail violations. You say hit a custody during a disciplinary hearing for the state bar he claims he's innocent. Pavarotti is due back in court today and read from former national security advisor Michael Flynn is asking to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI during the Russian investigation. Flynt accused prosecutors of acting in bad faith is change of heart comes days after prosecutors recommended full and serve up to six months in prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

